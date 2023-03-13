Ardor Trading Down 4% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $89.76 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00068383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00049673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000882 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

