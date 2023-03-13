Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance
ARIS opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $566.94 million, a PE ratio of 494.50 and a beta of 2.04.
Aris Water Solutions Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aris Water Solutions (ARIS)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.