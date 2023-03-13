Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

ARIS opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $566.94 million, a PE ratio of 494.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions Inc is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company which directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water Solutions Inc is based in HOUSTON.

