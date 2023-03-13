Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,830. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $152.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,962 shares of company stock worth $32,194,339. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.89.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

