Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in February

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 914,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 1,088,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 228.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ATZAF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.00. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.