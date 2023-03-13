Ark Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $56.47 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Ark has a market capitalization of $56.47 million and $4.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00011034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000278 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005877 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004393 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,622,302 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

