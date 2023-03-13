ARMOR 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $143.91 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 45.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. ARMOR has a market cap of $392,838.23 and approximately $143.91 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00421525 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.61 or 0.28492325 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

ARMOR Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

