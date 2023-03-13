Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,779 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 2.68% of Armstrong World Industries worth $96,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWI traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 43,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,666. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

