Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Chairman Sells $106,080.00 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares in the company, valued at $24,994,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.12. The company had a trading volume of 53,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $230,362,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $65,602,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 244.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,811,000 after acquiring an additional 448,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after acquiring an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after acquiring an additional 246,657 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

