Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,402 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in News by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in News by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,252,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,465,000 after buying an additional 114,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.91. 347,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,152. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.34.

News Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

