Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Quanta Services makes up about 0.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.66. 214,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,495. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

