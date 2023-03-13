Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:GTY traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,699. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 91.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTY. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

