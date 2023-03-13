Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.36. 13,653,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,234,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

