Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Nucor makes up approximately 0.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after acquiring an additional 878,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nucor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,840,000 after acquiring an additional 212,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,373. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

