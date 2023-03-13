Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PAA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PAA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

