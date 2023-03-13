Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artemis Strategic Investment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTE. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Meteora Capital LLC grew its position in Artemis Strategic Investment by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARTE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.32. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,336. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.