Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Asana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.63.

Asana Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.23. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.

Asana Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 88.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Asana by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 120,270 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Asana by 46.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after acquiring an additional 477,239 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Asana by 22.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at $279,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

