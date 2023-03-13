Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
ASAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Asana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.63.
Asana Stock Down 9.5 %
Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.23. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.