Ascent Group LLC Acquires 4,131 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,820,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,971,275. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $226.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

