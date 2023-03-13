Ascent Group LLC Acquires 635 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 40.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,169,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 290,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,832. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 117.02%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

