Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,465,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,375,000 after buying an additional 42,347 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,011,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,708,000 after purchasing an additional 130,686 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 12.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,420,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,389,000 after purchasing an additional 387,904 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 15.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,310,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,876,000 after purchasing an additional 448,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

ARCC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,356,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,992. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Stories

