Ascent Group LLC Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in General Mills by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $80.20. 1,024,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

