Ascent Group LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.74. 1,277,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

