AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.34) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a £119 ($143.10) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £135 ($162.34) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($141.90) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.57) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £119.05 ($143.16).
AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.5 %
LON AZN opened at £106.98 ($128.64) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is £111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is £107.87. The company has a market capitalization of £165.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,113.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.17. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 9,171 ($110.28) and a 1-year high of £128.28 ($154.26).
AstraZeneca Increases Dividend
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
Recommended Stories
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.