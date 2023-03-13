ATB Capital Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$12.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$9.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$499.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$9.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

About Bird Construction

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

(Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.