ATB Capital Increases Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$72.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.75.

TSE:AFN opened at C$61.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$28.80 and a one year high of C$62.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6,190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -6,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

