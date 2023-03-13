Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $499,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Atlanticus Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATLCP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930. Atlanticus has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $25.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49.

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

Atlanticus Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

