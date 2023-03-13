AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Capital Markets Trading UK LLP

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.0% of Capital Markets Trading UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Markets Trading UK LLP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,478,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,492,189. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

