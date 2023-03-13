AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Update

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 13th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
AUO Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of AUO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.03. 34,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,681. AUO has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.
About AUO
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AUO (AUOTY)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AUO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.