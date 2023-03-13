AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.84

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.84 and last traded at C$20.03, with a volume of 69523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.33.

ACQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$475.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87.

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.73 per share, with a total value of C$276,006.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,006.56. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

