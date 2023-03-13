Avenir Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Avenir Corp trimmed its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. OptimizeRx makes up approximately 0.7% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Avenir Corp owned approximately 2.46% of OptimizeRx worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,782.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,079 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 364,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPRX. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,051. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

