Avenir Corp Sells 46,901 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Avenir Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.5% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 102,473,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,519,527. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $236.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

