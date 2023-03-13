Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT Lowered to GBX 545 at Barclays

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 560 ($6.73) to GBX 545 ($6.55) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AVVIY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.49) to GBX 546 ($6.57) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aviva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.49) to GBX 520 ($6.25) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 535 ($6.43) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Investec downgraded Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $519.43.

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of AVVIY opened at $10.70 on Friday. Aviva has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

