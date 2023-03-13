AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the February 13th total of 646,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.53. 462,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,795. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.54. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

Insider Activity at AxoGen

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 601,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,905,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,629,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AxoGen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,164,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 78,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

About AxoGen

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

