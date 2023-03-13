AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the February 13th total of 646,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.53. 462,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,795. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.54. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.
In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.
