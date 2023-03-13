B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.49. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 3,464,492 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

B2Gold Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in B2Gold by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 21.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 44.1% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

