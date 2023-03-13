Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 25,340 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises about 0.6% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of TE Connectivity worth $214,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.33. The stock had a trading volume of 437,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

