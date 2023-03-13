Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 101,238 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,238 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.77% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $442,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.27. 908,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.