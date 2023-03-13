Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 28,364 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Home Depot worth $592,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HD traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,620. The company has a market capitalization of $296.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

