Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $129,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE NEE traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,511,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

