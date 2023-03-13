Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,112 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.00% of CarMax worth $104,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 72.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CarMax by 111.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of KMX stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.80. 1,574,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,707. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.89. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

