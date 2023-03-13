Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Price Target Cut to $2.10 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $2.20 to $2.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Bakkt Stock Up 27.5 %
NYSE:BKKT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. 5,555,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,304. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Bakkt has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $366.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bakkt by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Bakkt in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.
