Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 467,582 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4,881.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,582 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $74,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

AAP traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.62. The stock had a trading volume of 450,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,890. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.16 and a 1 year high of $231.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.05 and a 200 day moving average of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

