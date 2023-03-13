Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 153,234 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $66,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $336.74. 68,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,392. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $406.85. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

