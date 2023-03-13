Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) shares fell 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.43. 340,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 413,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BANC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Banc of California Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $801.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 13,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $222,214.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,307.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Banc of California by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

