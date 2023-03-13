Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,403,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,283,306 shares.The stock last traded at $7.02 and had previously closed at $7.32.

BBVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Societe Generale cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

