Banco Bradesco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,229 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 144% compared to the average daily volume of 4,189 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Shares of NYSE BBD traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,713,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,816,785. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

