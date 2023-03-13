Bank Of America (Bofa) Reiterates €775.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €775.00 ($824.47) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($734.04) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($813.83) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €675.00 ($718.09) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €385.00 ($409.57) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

ASML Price Performance

