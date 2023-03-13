Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $88.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

