Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,372,978 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,030,628 shares.The stock last traded at $36.02 and had previously closed at $36.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 16.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also

