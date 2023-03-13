Bao Finance (BAO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $1.29 million and $1,543.34 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 55.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

