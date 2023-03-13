Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Rating Reiterated by Greenridge Global

Greenridge Global reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Barfresh Food Group from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Up 8.9 %

Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

About Barfresh Food Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

