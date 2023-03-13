Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Rating Reiterated by Greenridge Global

Greenridge Global reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Barfresh Food Group from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Barfresh Food Group Stock Up 8.9 %
Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group
About Barfresh Food Group
Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barfresh Food Group (BRFH)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.