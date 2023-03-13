Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.79

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.
Barloworld Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.
Barloworld Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0861 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 7.06%.
Barloworld Company Profile
Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the Industrial Equipment and Services, and Consumer Industries segments. The Industrial Equipment and Services includes servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems.
